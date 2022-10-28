Helping the Helpers event set for Saturday

The 8th annual Helping the Helpers Awareness and Education Day is set for Saturday, October 29th.

The event is taking place at St. Francis Xavier University.

Organizers are looking forward to offering another day of sharing, education and support for First Responders and their families and coworkers who are dealing with PTSD or other psychological workplace injuries.

John Garth MacDonald, chair of the organizing committee, said the day will include numerous guest speakers including first responders and frontline professionals sharing their experiences with PTSD, as well as clinicians providing supports and education participants can take back home with them.

MacDonald called the event important, noting one of the goals is to help end the stigma associated with mental health illness and injury, and also create a safe environment where people can share their experiences. The event is set to run from 8:30 until 5 p.m. on Saturday.