Helping the Helpers Fund-Raiser Planned Friday Night

The Fourth annual Helping the Helpers fundraising pub night is set for Friday at Piper’s Pub,

from 6 to 10 p.m.

Providing the music this year is Leeboy, featuring Dennis Hull and Jason Burke.

Donations are appreciated and all the proceeds with go towards this year’s Helping the Helpers event, set for October 27. There will also be a 50/50 draw. Organizers set up Helping the Helpers as a way to spread awareness and education for post-traumatic Stress disorder.

Paramedic John Garth MacDonald described Helping the Helpers as an education day that was first organized in 2014.

Helping the Helpers day includes speakers from across the country, including firefighters, RNs, paramedics and correctional officers with lived experience as well as clinicians and other medical professionals.

This is main fundraiser for the event, with other events including the Antigonish Bike Rally and the Helping the Helpers ball tournament.

Social Worker Matthew Beson called the pub night a good time with good food and good music, noting the more people who come out, the more they will be able to continue hosting Helping the Helpers day.

First responder John Pellerin agreed, saying it’s a fun night while also allowing for organizers to get their message across.