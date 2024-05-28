Helping the Helpers planning a Fundraising Event This Week

Helping the Helpers is hosting a pub night this Friday at Piper’s Pub to support the 10th annual Helping the Helpers education and Awareness Day for PTSD on October 26 at STFX University.

Hammer Down will provide the music, and the event will feature a 50/50 draw and door prizes throughout the evening.

John Garth MacDonald, chair of the Helping the Helpers organizing committee, said it will be a great evening of fellowship, also calling it an evening of hope. MacDonald noted the event is the major fundraiser for the awareness day.

Friday’s event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.. Admission is by donation.