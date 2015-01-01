Henry is Nova Scotia’s Top Baby Name for 2023

Nova Scotia’s favourite baby name in 2023 is Henry.

The province’s Department of Vital Statistics has compiled the top 10 names for babies born in 2023.

After Henry, the most popular names are Theodore, Oliver, Jack, Noah, William, Owen, Liam, Jackson and Olivia.

There are a few names gaining popularity such as Bennett with some favourites like Violet and Charlotte coming back.

Other popular names in 2023 were Benjamin, Ethan, Lucas, Thomas, Theo, Ella and Sophia.

Oliver was the top baby name in Nova Scotia in 2022, and Olivia in 2021.

There were 5,922 registered births this year in Nova Scotia as of December 28th. Nova Scotia began registering births on August 1st, 1864 and the most popular names that year were Mary and John.