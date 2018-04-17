Henry’s Napa Autopro to sponsor Sportsman Series at Riverside International Speedway this Season

Riverside International Speedway has announced Henry’s NAPA Autopro has agreed to sponsor all four NAPA Sportsman Series Races at the oval this season. The Antigonish Service Centre’s involvement with the races will begin with the Henry’s Autopro 75 on June 16th.

The four race races at Riverside will cover all but one of the NAPA Sportsman Series Championship points events this year. The other is the Caleb Dunn Memorial 100 at Petty International Raceway on August 4th.