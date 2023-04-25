Heritage Association of Antigonish Seeks More Profiles on Local Sports Figures and Teams

The Heritage Association of Antigonish is looking to profile more sports figures in

Antigonish Town and County. For the past several years, a committee of the association has been compiling stories of local athletes and posting them in blogs on the Antigonish Heritage Museum’s web site.

Some of the blogs on the site include Frank McGibbon, multi-sport athlete and first recreation director for the Town of Antigonish; Club and Provincial Golf Champion Georgie Doucet; baseball player, coach and builder Sam Gero; Scottish Heavy Events athlete John Allan MacDonald and marathon runner Dr. Ronald J. MacDonald.

Heritage Sports Committee Chair Doug MacLellan says submissions can be accepted at the Antigonish Heritage Museum.

MacLellan says it’s also looking for area residents who have a capability to record video interviews of athletes that could be linked from the web site.

You can follow the Heritage Sports Committee blogs by clicking on this link: https://antigonishsportsheritage.blogspot.com