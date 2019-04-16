Heritage Committee in Town of Pictou May be Revived

Pictou town council may revive its Heritage Committee. In a presentation to council last night,

local resident and avid historian St. Clair Prest noted that while the town has over a hundred buildings at least a century old, only a handful are designated heritage properties. Mayor Jim Ryan says while he was surprised to hear that both the Heritage Committee and the Pictou Heritage Society have not held regular meetings for many years, he is encouraged that people are willing to serve again.

Mayor Ryan says preserving the town’s heritage could have economic benefits as well.

Among the historic buildings in the town are a number of period homes, inns and businesses.