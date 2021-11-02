High Speed Internet Project in Pictou County Delayed

For those in Pictou County who are itching for high speed internet, the CAO is asking for a bit more patience. At last night’s regular meeting of council, Brian Cullen provided an update on construction of the county-run high speed network. Cullen says he was hoping to see fibre optic cable strung this week, but it has been delayed due to permit paperwork and supply chain issues.

Cullen says that if all goes according to plan, access should be available to customers by late December or early January. On the brighter side, he says that the estimated cost to build the high speed network has gone down from nearly $73 Million to about $53 Million, and that the plan to pay it off has dropped from thirty years to only twenty.