Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says High Speed Internet, Traffic Issues at Canso Causeway were concerns in 2017
Posted at 9:54 am on January 3, 2018 | Filed Under: News
Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says infrastructure is one of his riding’s most important needs, and events of the past year highlighted that. MacMaster says there
are still a number of residents without good high speed internet, which is essential. He says people are making decisions on where they live based on the quality of the local internet connection.