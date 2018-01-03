Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says High Speed Internet, Traffic Issues at Canso Causeway were concerns in 2017

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says infrastructure is one of his riding’s most important needs, and events of the past year highlighted that. MacMaster says there are still a number of residents without good high speed internet, which is essential. He says people are making decisions on where they live based on the quality of the local internet connection.

MacMaster says there were also a number of traffic delays at the Canso Causeway this summer.

MacMaster also paid tribute Waycobah residents Liam and Shane Bernard who received Nova Scotia Medals for Bravery; and the Cape Breton West Islanders for winning the national midget hockey title.

MacMaster says Inverness County also lost several great leaders in Grand Chief Ben Sylliboy, Allan J. MacEachen and Gerry Doucet.