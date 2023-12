High Winds Ruled as a Factor in Tractor Trailer Crash in Antigonish County

Part of Highway 104 in Merland, Antigonish County was closed for a time last night.

RCMP say around 6 p.m. officers were alerted of an empty tractor trailer came to rest on its side, covering both lanes.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 56-year-old New Brunswick man, suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital via EHS.

Investigators believe high winds in the area were a factor in the crash.