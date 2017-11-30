Highland Drive/West Street Traffic Lights installation delayed

expected to be completed by the end of October, but the project got delayed while parts were crossing the border. Traffic lights being placed at the intersection of Highland Drive and West Street in Antigonish are coming; even though the project has been delayed. The lights wereexpected to be completed by the end of October, but the project got delayed while parts were crossing the border.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says that town residents can expect the lights to be up in the coming weeks, which will hopefully make the intersection a little safer:

Boucher says that the company that was contracted to do the work is now in penalty for the delays caused in the project.