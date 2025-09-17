Highland Health Home and Learning Centre Opens in New Glasgow

The Highland Health Home and Learning Centre hosted an official opening in New Glasgow Tuesday afternoon. The facility, which opened to patients in early September, will be fully operational later this year.

Pictou Centre MLA Danny MacGillivray called it a great day for Pictou County and the province.

The Westville Medical Clinic has relocated to the clinic and expanded, with capacity for about 3,000 more people from the Need a Family Practice Registry.

A release from the province states the goal is to enhance the care team to include more roles such as pharmacist, social worker, dietitian, nurse practitioner, chronic disease management nurse, family practice nurses, and others. Recruitment is also underway to add three new physicians.



The plan is for the Highland Health Home and Learning Centre to serve as a proof-of-concept model that will be evaluated to be expanded to other health homes across the province.