Highland Health Home and Learning Centre Opens in New Glasgow

Sep 17, 2025 | Local News

The Highland Health Home and Learning Centre hosted an official opening in New Glasgow Tuesday afternoon. The facility, which opened to patients in early September, will be fully operational later this year.

A nurse practitioner examines a patient in this file photo. The new Pictou County Collaborative Learning and Health Home Centre in New Glasgow will be a learning hub for physicians, nurse practitioners, family practice nurses, dietitians, social workers physician assistants and more. (Province of Nova Scotia / File)

Pictou Centre MLA Danny MacGillivray called it a great day for Pictou County and the province.

The Westville Medical Clinic has relocated to the clinic and expanded, with capacity for about 3,000 more people from the Need a Family Practice Registry.

A release from the province states the goal is to enhance the care team to include more roles such as pharmacist, social worker, dietitian, nurse practitioner, chronic disease management nurse, family practice nurses, and others. Recruitment is also underway to add three new physicians.


The plan is for the Highland Health Home and Learning Centre to serve as a proof-of-concept model that will be evaluated to be expanded to other health homes across the province.


