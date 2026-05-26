Highland Region Coach Roundtable set for Wednesday Evening at Charles V. Keating Centre

A Highland Region Coach Roundtable is set for Wednesday evening at the Charles V Keating Centre. The Canadian Sport Institute Atlantic is organizing the evening and partnering with Sport Nova Scotia.

Maria Fraser, a regional sport consultant with Sport Nova Scotia’s highland region, said the roundtable will feature Danielle Poulos (Poo-low) , a mental performance coach and a wellness and sport culture expert, who works with provincial sport organizations as well as Own the Podium.

The roundtable begins at 7 p.m. at the Keating Centre’s Boardroom A. To register email allison@csiatlantic.ca