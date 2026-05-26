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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Highland Region Coach Roundtable set for Wednesday Evening at Charles V. Keating Centre

May 26, 2026 | Sports

A Highland Region Coach Roundtable is set for  Wednesday evening at the Charles V Keating Centre.  The Canadian Sport Institute Atlantic is organizing the evening and partnering with Sport Nova Scotia.   

 

Maria Fraser, a regional sport consultant with Sport Nova Scotia’s highland region,  said the roundtable will feature Danielle Poulos (Poo-low) , a mental performance coach and a wellness and sport culture expert, who works with provincial sport  organizations  as well as Own the Podium.   

 

The roundtable begins  at 7 p.m. at the Keating Centre’s Boardroom A. To register email  allison@csiatlantic.ca    


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year