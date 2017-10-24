Highway 104 Paqtnkek Interchange project seen as a significant boost for the Community
The chief of the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation P. J. Prosper says the Highway 104 Interchange project presents opportunity. Over the weekend, the federal and
provincial governments announced 15.3 million dollars for the project. The province will spend up to 8.9 million dollars on the Interchange, the federal government more than 6.4 million.
The interchange will provide access to Paqtnkek reserve lands that have been cut off from the community since the construction of the Trans Canada Highway in the 1960’s. Prosper says this will allow the community to grow, and for its residents to dream about what is possible in the future.
Prosper says community members are excited about the future.
Transportation Minister Lloyd Hines says the Highway 104 Paqtnkek Interchange project is a game changer for the First Nations community.
Hines expects this project will have a significant economic impact to Paqtnkek.
Cape Breton-Canso MP Rodger Cuzner says this project is key for the community.
Construction of the project is already underway