Highway 104 Twinning Approved by Provincial Environment Department

Provincial Environment Minister Margaret Miller has approved the twinning of Highway104 between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish. The provincial Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Department registered the project for an Environmental Assessment in December.

In her decision Miller says she’s satisfied any adverse effects of the project can be adequately mitigated through a series of terms and conditions laid out by her department. Included in the conditions are developing a wildlife management plan to protect a variety of birds and plants, dust control and noise monitoring during construction, and report any discovery of archelogical sites during construction.