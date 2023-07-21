Highway 104 twinning holds opening

The Highway 104 twinning project is nearly complete, and will provide safer driving for people travelling in Pictou and Antigonish counties.

In the coming days, the final 12.5 kilometres between French River and Barneys River will open to traffic, linking four lanes of divided highway from Antigonish to the New Brunswick border.

The construction cost of the project is $364.3 million, including $274.3 million from the Province and up to $90 million from the Government of Canada’s National Trade Corridors Fund.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this afternoon with dignitaries on hand including Premier Tim Houston, Public Works Minister Kim Masland, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, Peter Lauch, Director of Dexter Nova Alliance; Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher, and Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron.

Fraser said the news in today’s update is important to people in both Antigonish and Pictou Counties.

It will still be several weeks until the project reaches final completion, and drivers should expect occasional minor delays between French River and Barneys River as lanes may need to be closed for short periods of time.