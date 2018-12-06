Highway 104 Twinning Project Registered for Environmental Assessment

The Provincial Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Department has registered the twinning of Highway 104 between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish for Environmental Assessment.

In documents filed with the provincial Environment Department, the Transportation Department says the twinning is 38 kilometres long. It includes twinning two segments of the existing alignment, covering 28 kilometres. There’s also construction of a new 10 kilometre four lane highway that will be built south of the present highway alignment near Barney’s River Station and reconnecting west of Exit 30. Construction may begin next year with completion within five years.

Public comment on the proposal will be accepted by the Environment Department until January 15th.