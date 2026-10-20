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Hiking Destination Planned for the Polletts Cove-Aspy Fault Wilderness Area in Inverness County

Oct 20, 2026 | Local News

A new hiking destination is under development in northern Inverness County.
Environment and Climate Change Minister Timothy Halman has announced the province has signed two agreements with the Municipality of Inverness County to build and manage the Jajiktek Seawall Trail in the Polletts Cove-Aspy Fault Wilderness Area.  Jajiktek is a Mi’kmaw word that means crouching down and standing up as you move along a difficult route close to water.

An image of the seawall trail, a popular hiking location in Cape Breton

Hikers will cross about 48 kilometres of trail, that includes coastal vistas, mountainous terrain, rugged wilderness and pristine nature.   The trail hike will take about four days to complete, and hikers will spend the night camping in huts at three locations along the trail.  It begins near Red River and ends in Meat Cove, close to the Victoria County Line.
The trail is expected to be open in two years, and is anticipated to become a significant tourist attraction.
The province has committed $7 million to the project to help design and build the trail and camping huts.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.