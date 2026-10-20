Hiking Destination Planned for the Polletts Cove-Aspy Fault Wilderness Area in Inverness County

A new hiking destination is under development in northern Inverness County.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Timothy Halman has announced the province has signed two agreements with the Municipality of Inverness County to build and manage the Jajiktek Seawall Trail in the Polletts Cove-Aspy Fault Wilderness Area. Jajiktek is a Mi’kmaw word that means crouching down and standing up as you move along a difficult route close to water.

Hikers will cross about 48 kilometres of trail, that includes coastal vistas, mountainous terrain, rugged wilderness and pristine nature. The trail hike will take about four days to complete, and hikers will spend the night camping in huts at three locations along the trail. It begins near Red River and ends in Meat Cove, close to the Victoria County Line.

The trail is expected to be open in two years, and is anticipated to become a significant tourist attraction.

The province has committed $7 million to the project to help design and build the trail and camping huts.