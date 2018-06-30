Listen Live
Hillsborough and Glendyer Music bi-weekly Jam Sessions is cancelled for tonight (June 30). Jam sessions will return July 14th!
A local man faces charges of breaking and entering1:24 pm | Read Full Article
A Stellarton man faces charges of breaking and entering following an arrest yesterday. A release from the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, stated officers along with members of the Stellarton Police Service and the New Glasgow Regional Police, arrested a 26-year-old male for breaking and entering into a residence on Terrace Avenue in Stellarton. The man was also charged […]
Two residents face charges following a police raid1:21 pm | Read Full Article
The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit stated officers, along with the New Glasgow Regional Police, executed a search warrant at a residence on Grandview Avenue, Trenton, at around 4 p.m. on June 27. During the search, officers seized cocaine, hydromorphone, marijuana, cash, and a prohibited weapon. Police arrested a 40-year-old male and 28-year-old female, both from Trenton. […]
Koszkulics Inducted into the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fa...1:56 pm | Read Full Article
Management for the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame recently to announced the 10 new inductees, including one local man, who will comprise the Class of 2018. George Koszkulics, from New Glasgow, was inducted in the Competitor/Builder, Stock Car category. Koszkulics started racing in 1974 and, in 2018, is still competing. He has multiple wins as a driver at numerous […]