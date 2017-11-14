Hines urges Nova Scotians to Prepare for Winter

transportation minister is reminding motorists to be ready for whatever curve ball winter throws you. Warm fall weather is starting to become a memory, and now our minds are turning to cold temperatures that winter time brings. Here in Nova Scotia, thetransportation minister is reminding motorists to be ready for whatever curve ball winter throws you.

MLA Lloyd Hines says that flurries and snow have made an appearance in the province, and people should be thinking more about winter driving:

Hines encourages motorists to drive to conditions, and be safer through the winter months in the province. In particular, Hines wants people to ensure their winter tires are in good condition before they are installed on automobiles.