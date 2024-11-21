Hip-Hop Legend Maestro Fresh Wes to Receive Honourary Degree at St. FX University’s Fall Convocation

Canadian hip-hop legend Maestro Fresh Wes will be awarded an honourary degree by St. FX University at their Fall Convocation on December 1st.

The university says the rap artist, also known as the “Godfather of Canadian Hip-Hop” has been recognized for changing the course of music history in Canada. The university says the honorary degree is an acknowledgement of his outstanding career and philanthropy.

Maestro Fresh Wes is the stage name for Wesley (Wes) Williams. He is a member of the Canadian Songwriters and Canadian Music Halls Fame. His philanthropy work includes supporting Sick Kids Hospital, Covenant House and Special Olympics. He also established the Maestro Fresh Wes scholarship at the Nova Scotia Community College to support Black Youth interested in skilled trades.

The University will also officially install Mila Mulroney as its 11th Chancellor. She will later confer degrees and diplomas to nearly 250 graduates.

Also at Convocation, the St. FX Outreach Award will be presented to Murray Gibson,a faculty member in the St. FX Department of Art for his work with L’Arche Antigonish. The Outstanding Staff Teaching Award will be given to Laura Reid in Human Nutrition.