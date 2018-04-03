Hockey Jerseys and Game Sticks from X-Women Hockey’s Bujold and Oddy going to Hockey Hall of Fame

Two St. FX women’s hockey jerseys and game-used sticks are on their way to the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

Daley Oddy’s navy jersey and Sarah Bujold’s white jersey along with recently used hockey sticks by the two players are being added to

the overall collection of the Hall and will be preserved within the U SPORTS women’s hockey collection.

The Hockey Hall of Fame initially requested Bujold’s jersey after she won the Broderick Trophy as the U SPORTS Player of the Year in the 2016-2017 season. St. FX deferred sending the jersey until she closed out this season. With teammate Daley Oddy winning the same award this season, both jerseys and game-used sticks will be preserved in the collection.