Hockey Nova Scotia Suspends Transfer of of Participant Assessment Fees to Hockey Canada

Hockey Nova Scotia says it has “lost confidence” in Hockey Canada’s senior leadership.

In a statement issued following an emergency meeting of its Board of Directors, Hockey Nova Scotia says hockey and non-hockey families agree, change is needed at the highest level of the game. Therefore, Hockey Nova Scotia is formally suspending the transfer of participant assessment fees to Hockey Canada for the 2022-23 season. That amounts to about three dollars per member. Hockey Nova Scotia says until its values are reflected by Hockey Canada’s senior leadership, it can’t support hockey’s national governing body

A similar move announced by Hockey Quebec and the Ontario Hockey Federation asked Hockey Canada not to collects the three dollar participant assessment fee from its more than 200-thousand members.

Hockey Canada continues to vigoursly defend its leadership amid criticism over its handling of alleged sexual assaults and the way money was paid out in lawsuits.

Premier Tim Houston says he needs to see meaningful changes at Hockey Canada before the 2023 world junior hockey championship can proceed in Nova Scotia. Halifax and Moncton are set to co-host the tournament in December and January.