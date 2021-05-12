Hockey Nova Scotia’s Diversity and Inclusion Task Force Releases Recommendations

The Hockey Nova Scotia Diversity and Inclusion Task Force released a set of recommendations after receiving feedback from the public.

The nine proposed initiatives include developing new training frameworks, increasing representation, revising the organization’s constitution, and establishing a new member code of conduct. The suggestions deal with topics such as cost, structure, racism, visibility, education, off-ice issues, programming, structure, and accessibility.

The Hockey Nova Scotia board of directors also approved three real-time recommendations, one of which established a permanent position on the board set to deal with to matters diversity and inclusion.

Formed in December 2019, the Hockey Nova Scotia diversity and inclusion force was a response to local and international incidents involving discrimination in the sport. The groups mandate is to offer informed recommendations to the board of directors on how to address such matters.

In the fall of 2020, Hockey Nova Scotia developed an online engagement process seeking public input on how to make the sport more welcoming, diverse, and inclusive for everyone.