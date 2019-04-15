Hockey Teams from Antigonish and Pictou County win Provincial Titles

Several local hockey teams won provincial titles over the weekend as part of Hockey Nova Scotia’s Day of Champions in Truro.

In the Bantam A Female Hockey Final, the Antigonish Bulldogs blanked Western Riptide 5-0. Julia MacDonald had a hat trick for the Bulldogs, with singles from Kaylee Connors and Mairinn Kennedy. Gracie Chisholm posted the shutout in nets.

In Midget A Boys Final, the Pictou County Crushers won the provincial crown, downing the South Shore Lumberjacks 6-2.

Several other Pictou County Teams were also in provincial finals. The Pictou County Crushers fell to the TASA Ducks 9-2 in the Bantam A Boys title game, and Pictou County Crushers lost to the Yarmouth Mariners in the PeeWee A Boys Final 9-2.