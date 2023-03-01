Hockey X-Women Focusing on an AUS Title

The StFX X-Women have their eyes on an AUS title.

The X-Women are set to begin their best of 3 final against the UNB Reds this weekend. The Reds, who placed first in the AUS regular season, defeated the X-Women three of the four times the team squared off.

X-Women head coach Ben Berthiaume said the team is getting ready for the finals, which is a rematch of last year’s AUS final series.

Even with both teams advancing to the U Sports championships, which run from March 16-19, Berthiaume said the team’s focus remains on the upcoming series. He said one of the team’s goals from the onset was to win the AUS championship. The schedule for the finals is set to be released this week.