Hockey X-Women Ready for USport Nationals in Montreal

Head Coach of StFX X-Women hockey team says his squad is looking forward to taking on the nation’s best.

The X Women are on the road to Montreal for the U Sports national Tournament, kicking off on Thursday. When asked what it will take for his team to see some success at nationals, X coach Ben Berthiaume said his team will have to play fast, noting nationals is another step speed wise. He said his team will also have to be cautious in their own end, and making sure they get back.

StFX lost to UNB in the AUS finals, dropping the third and final game of the championship series in double overtime. Berthiaume said the team is disappointed but they are also excited at the chance to head to nationals.

The X Women take to the ice in Montreal on Friday. The X-Women, seeded 7th at this tournament will take on the Canada West champion UBC Thunderbirds. Opening face-off Friday is 4 p.m. Atlantic time