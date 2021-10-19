Hockey’s Amaya Giraudier and Patrick Kyte named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Hockey goaltender Amaya Giraudier was named the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Giraudier, a first year Science student from Assiniboia, Sask. earned a big win in the X net Saturday in a 3-2 shootout victory over previously undefeated UNB. She had 39 saves on the night, including turning aside two shooters in the shootout to help secure the win, her second of the season. Early in the season Giraudier leads the AUS in save percentage (.962) and goals against average (0.92).

X-Men Hockey defenseman Patrick Kyte was named STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Kyte, a third year Business student from Pembroke, ON played two strong games on the X-Men blue line this week. In Wednesday’s 5-2 win over Dalhousie, he scored a pair of goals and added an assist and was named the game’s second star. Kyte scored the first goal, assisted on the second and added an empty net goal to seal the win for the X-Men