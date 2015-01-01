Hockey’s Amaya Giraudier and Liam Hawel named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Hockey goaltender Amaya Giraudier is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Giraudier, a third year Science student from Assiniboia, Saskatchewan, backstopped the X-Women to two weekend wins in helping the team improve to 7-0-2-0 on the season, tied for first place in the AUS with 16 points. On Friday night, she had 19 saves as she earned the shutout victory in a 2-0 win over Saint Mary’s. She followed up with 16 saves as the U SPORTS No. 8 ranked X-Women defeated UPEI 3-1 Sunday afternoon.

X-Men Hockey forward Liam Hawel is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Hawel, a third year Business student from Arnprior, Ontario scored four goals and was named the player of the game and first star in both games this weekend as the X-Men earned two wins.

In Friday’s 4-1 victory at Acadia, he scored a shorthanded goal in the first period and a power play goal in the second. In Saturday’s 4-3 win over SMU at home he scored another two goals, both in the first period, and one on the man-advantage.