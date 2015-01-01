Hockey’s Anna MacCara and Jacob Hudson named St. FX Athletes of the Week; Zach Houde, Josh Connors and Max Capriotti Chosen Football Players of the Week

X-Women Hockey forward Anna MacCara is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. MacCara, a fourth year Business student from Yellowknife, had a four-point weekend in two wins at home. In Saturday’s 6-2 win over nationally ranked No. 6 UNB, she scored a goal and had two assists and was named player of the game. She followed up Sunday scoring the first X goal in their 2-1 win over DAL. An alternate captain with the X-Women, MacCara currently has nine points on the AUS season with5 goals and 4 assists.

X-Men Hockey forward Jacob Hudson is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week for the week. Hudson, a fourth year Business student from Antigonish, tallied 5 points in two X-Men wins this week. In Wednesday’s 4-3 overtime victory at DAL, he assisted on the game winning goal in OT. He then followed up with a big game Friday night in STFX’s 5-3 win over UPEI, scoring four goals on the night and earning player of the game honours. He currently leads the AUS in goals scored with 12 and is 4th overall in scoring with 19 points.

X-Men receiver Zach Houde is the STFX Football Offensive Player of the Week for the week. Houde, a 3rd year Science student from Thetford Mines, Quebec led all X-Men receivers in their recent loss to UBC Saturday in the U SPORTS Mitchell Bowl. He had 8 receptions for 107 total yards, averaging 13.4 yards/catch, including a long reception of 21 yards. An AUS offensive all-star this season, he lead the country in receiving with a 110.3 yards/game average.

X-Men linebacker Josh Connors is the STFX Football Defensive Player of the Week. Connors, a 4th year Business student from Toronto, played a strong game for the X-Men in their recent loss to UBC, racking up 8.5 tackles in the game. He had 6 solo and 5 assisted tackles, along with a key sack for a loss of nine yards. An AUS defensive all-star, Connors was 2nd in the conference and 7th in the country in tackling this season with 33.

X-Men kicker/punter Max Capriotti is the STFX Football Special Teams Player of the Week. Capriotti, a fifth year Human Kinetics student from Mount Hope, Ontario was solid on the X special teams unit in their recent loss to UBC. He kicked five punts for 225 total yards, averaging 45.0 yards/punt, including a long punt of 52 yards and one inside the 20. An AUS special teams all-star this season, Capriotti lead the conference in punting with a 41.8 average.