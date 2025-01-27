Hockey’s Bianca Zak, Basketball’s Koat Thomas named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Hockey goaltender Bianca Zak is the St. FX Female Athlete of the Week.

Zak, a fifth year Nursing student from Stonewall, Manitoba was solid in net in two wins this week for the 4th ranked X-Women. She had 29 saves in their 4-1 win over Dalhousie. Zak turned aside 17 shots in the X-Women’s 4-1 victory over 5th ranked UNB. Zak is perfect in net this season with the X-Women with 10 wins, no losses.

X-Men Basketball guard Koat Thomas is the St. FX Male Athlete of the Week. Thomas, a second year Human Kinetics student from Waterloo, Ontario had two strong games for St. FX this week. He had 19 points and 4 rebounds in a close loss to Cape Breton on Thursday. Thomas followed that up with another 19 points, 7 rebounds, one steal and one block as the X-Men beat CBU at home on Saturday 99-67.