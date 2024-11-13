Hockey’s Bree MacPherson and Basketball’s DJ Jackson named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX female athlete of the week is Antgionish native Bree MacPherson of X-Women Hockey.

The second year Science and Engineering student, who plays defense for the X-Women played an instrumental role in two wins for St. FX over the weekend. MacPherson set up the winning goal in overtime in the X-Women’s 2-1 victory over UNB. She scored the game winning goal, again in overtime as the X-Women came from behind to edge Moncton 3-2.

The Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men Basketball Guard DJ Jackson. The first year Human Kinetics student from Mississauga, Ontario played two big games for the X-Men this past week. In Thursday’s 97-91 win over Cape Breton at home, Jackson scored a game-high 27 points, while adding 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and a block. He followed that with game high 37 points, three assists, one steal,and one block in a tough 82-77 loss to Cape Breton. He also had 11 rebounds on the night.