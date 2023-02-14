Hockey’s Ellie Brown, Patrick Kyte named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Two varsity hockey players are the St. FX Athletes of the Week.

The female athlete of the week is X-Women Hockey forward Ellie Brown. The second year Arts student from Kemptville, Ontario had five points in two wins this week. Brown scored a goal in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Dalhousie, and added two goals and two assists in their 7-1 victory over Moncton.

The male athlete of the week is X-Men Hockey

defenseman Patrick Kyte. Kyte, a fourth year Business student from Pembroke, Ontario had two goals and an assist, including the game winner in overtime their their 6-5 win over Saint Mary’s. He followed that up with a goal and two assists in their 4-2 triumph over Acadia.