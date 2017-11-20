Hockey’s Elliot, Clarke named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Two hockey forwards are this week’s St. FX Athletes of the week.

The Female Athlete of the week is Emerson Elliot, who socred four goals and added an assist in two games for the X-Women to move St. FX into first place in the

Emerson Elliot

AUS standings. Elliot had had the game winning goal in the X-Women’s 3-1 win over Saint Mary’s. She also had a hat truck an assisted on another in a 4-1 win for St. FX over Moncton.

The Male Athete of the Week is Michael Clarke, who like Elliot had four goals and assist in two games for the X-men. He had a hat trick in a

Michael Clarke

6-1 win over UPEI and scored the winning goal in overtime and assisted on another in a 3-2 win over UNB.


