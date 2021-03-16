Hockey’s Jayden Thompson, Basketball’s Justin Andrews named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Hockey forward Jayden Thompson is the StFX Female Athlete of the Week. Thompson, a second year Business student from Aurora, Ont. scored the game winning goal in overtime to give the white team a 3-2 victory over the blue team in the X-Women’s 4 on 4 scrimmage Wednesday night.

X-Men Basketball guard Justin Andrew is the StFX Male Athlete of the Week. Andrew, a fifth year Arts student from Hamilton, Ont. was the winner of the skills competition in the X-Stream Showcase held Friday night with the X-Men and X-Women basketball teams.