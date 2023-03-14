Hockey’s Josie Chisholm, Basketball’s Avan Nava named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Hockey defender Josie Chisholm is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Chisholm, a

fifth year Human Kinetics student from Antigonish anchored the X-Women defense in the championship series of the AUS playoffs in tough 1-0 and 3-2 double overtime losses to UNB this past week. The captain of the X-Women, Chisholm garnered AUS second team all-star status this week and will be a key player as the X-Women compete at the upcoming U SPORTS national championship in Montreal.

X-Men Basketball guard Avan Nava is the STFX Male

Athlete of the Week. Nava, a fourth year Arts student from Mississauga, ON was named player of the game in the X-Men’s heartbreaking 109-104 double overtime loss to Carleton in the U SPORTS national championship final game Sunday. Nava scored a game-high 30 points and added 3 rebounds, 5 assists and a steal and was clutch down the stretch for the X-Men, sinking a crucial three-pointer with seconds on the clock to force the second overtime.