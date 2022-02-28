Hockey’s Josie Chisholm, Basketball’s Avan Nava named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X Women hockey defender Josie Chisholm is the StFX female athlete of the week. Chisholm, a

fourth year Human Kinetics student from Antigonish, was the player of the game in the X-Women’s 4-3 come-from-behind win over SMU on Monday night, scoring the game winning goal in the third period and assisted on all three of the other X goals in the game. She was also a leader on defense in the X-Women’s 5-1 win at St. Thomas Friday night.

X-Men Basketball guard Avan Nava is the STFX Male

Athlete of the Week for the week. Nava, a third year Arts student from Mississauga, ON played two strong game for the X-Men in weekend wins over UNB. In Saturday’s 94-81 victory, Avan was the player of the game, scoring a game-high 23 points and adding a rebound, assist & steal.