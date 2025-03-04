Hockey’s Kamdyn Switzer, Basketball’s D. J. Jackson named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The STFX Female athlete of the week is X-Women hockey forward Kamdyn Switzer, a bachelor of science in Health student from Stittsville, Ontario.

Switzer’s goal 25 seconds into the 5th overtime period gave STFX a 2-1 win over visiting St. Thomas in Saturday’s AUS Semi-final matchup. The games was the fourth longest in U Sports history and the win evened the series at 1-1.

The STFX male athlete of the week is X-Men basketball guard D.J. Jackson. a first year Human Kinetics student from Mississauga, Jackson was named to the AUS tournament all-star team this past weekend. In Sunday’s close 84-79 loss to UPEI in the championship game, he scored a game-high 33 points. In Saturday’s 90-55 semifinal win over UNB, he scored a game-high 33 points and had 12 rebounds, 6 assists and 1 steal, receiving player of the game honours. Earlier in the week, Jackson was honoured as the AUS MVP and an AUS first team all-star.