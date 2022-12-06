Hockey’s Lea MacLeod, Josh Nelson named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Hockey forward Lea MacLeod is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. MacLeod, a

fifth year Business student from Dartmouth, NS scored the X-Women’s lone goal in a close 3-1 loss to Saint Mary’s Tuesday night. MacLeod was also named the third star of the game. She currently has 24 points on the season (9G, 15A), good enough for second overall in both AUS and U SPORTS.

X-Men Hockey forward Josh Nelson is STFX Male Athlete

of the Week. Nelson, a third year Business student from Lockport, IL scored five goals in two close X-Men losses this week. In their 5-4 overtime loss to Acadia Wednesday, he tallied two of the X goals and was named player of the game. He followed up with a hat trick on Friday, scoring all three X goals in their close 4-3 loss at SMU. Nelson currently has 18 points on the season (13G, 5A), and his 13 goals is tied for second overall in U SPORTS and first in the AUS conference.