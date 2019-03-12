Hockey’s Lindsay Donovan, Mark Tremaine named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the week come from the sport of hockey.

The St. FX Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women hockey defence Lindsay Donovan. Donovan played two strong playoff games for the X-Women in the AUS championship final in two close one-goal losses to St. Thomas. She had an assist in game 2 and had four playoff points; 2 goals and 2 assists. Donovan was a first team AUS all-star and finished the season 4th in AUS scoring with 25 points.

The St. FX Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men Hockey forward Mark Tremaine. Tremaine had two strong games for the X-Men in a pair of playoff losses to UNB in the AUS final. The X-Men captain had the lone St. FX goal in their Game 3 loss and was named player of the game. He’s a second team AUS all-star this season and six playoff points. He was second overall in X-Men team scoring this year with 24 points.