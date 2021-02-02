Hockey’s MacLeod, Basketball’s Disanka named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the week come from the sports of hockey and basketball.

The female athlete of the week is X-Women Hockey forward Lea MacLeod, a third year Business student from Dartmouth. MacLeod had a strong game in the team’s 4 by 4 scrimmage this past Friday.

The male athlete of the week is X-Men Basketball forward Handy Disanka. Disanka, a second year arts student from Broussard, Quebec, scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds in leading the Blue Team over the White team in the X-Men’s first scrimmage of the new year.