Hockey’s Maggy Burbidge, Baskeball’s David Muenkat named St. FX Players of the Week

X-Women Hockey forward Maggy Burbidge is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Burbidge, a second year Arts student from Falmouth, NS was the player of the game with three points in the X-Women’s 4-2 semi-final series clincher over SMU Saturday night. Named an AUS first team all-star this week, Burbidge also played strong games in STFX’s 3-2 overtime win in Halifax Friday and their 6-1 quarterfinal win over Moncton Wednesday. She was second overall in AUS scoring this season with 24 points.

X-Men Basketball forward David Muenkat is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week for the week. Muenkat, a first year Arts student from Brampton, ON was the player of the game in both X-Men wins this week, posting two double-double games. In Wednesday’s 86-81 win at Acadia he scored a team-high 22 points. In Saturday’s 101-82 win over the same Acadia squad, David scored a game-high 32 points in helping the X-Men secure second place in the AUS standings.