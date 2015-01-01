Hockey’s Maggy Burbidge, Track’s Jack O’Connell named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Hockey forward Maggy Burbidge is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

Burbidge, a fourth year Arts student from Falmouth, NS was the player of the game in the X-Women’s 3-2 overtime victory at SMU on Friday night, scoring two goals. She scored the second X goal of the game, along with the game winner 37 seconds into overtime as the X-Women improved to 11-2-2-0 in second place in the AUS standings, two points out of first place heading into the break.

X-Men Track runner Jack O’Connell is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week. O’Connell, a second year Business student from Toronto, ON ran a strong 3000 meter race at the Boston meet Saturday hosted by Boston University. His time of 8:20.84 in the event was a personal best and currently ranks him fourth overall in the all-time X-Men record book. O’Connell, a 2023 AUS cross country first team all-star, placed 70th overall and was one of the top Canadians in the race that featured 106 runners.