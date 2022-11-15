Hockey’s Maggy Burbige and Cross-Country’s Jacob Benoit named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Hockey forward Maggy Burbidge is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Burbidge, a

third year Arts student from Falmouth, NS had four points in two weekend games for the X-Women, extending her league-leading point tally to 22 on the season. In STFX’s 3-1 win over St. Thomas on Friday, Burbidge scored a goal and assisted on the other two, and she scored STFX’s lone goal Saturday in a close 2-1 loss to UNB. Her 14 goals on the season not only tops AUS but is the best in the country, as is her 22 points.

X-Men Cross Country runner Jacob Benoit is the STFX

Male Athlete of the Week. Benoit, a fourth year Human Kinetics student from Windsor, NS had a fantastic showing at the U SPORTS championship Saturday in Halifax, garnering second team all-Canadian status as he placed 11th overall in the 8km men’s championship race. His time of 25:04 was 11th best out of 157 runners as he helped the X-Men to a 15th place team finish. He became the first X-Men to earn all-Canadian status since 2017 and only the fourth in STFX history.