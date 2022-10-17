Hockey’s Maggy Burbige, Liam Hawel named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week both come from the sport of hockey.

The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women hockey forward Maggy Burbidge, The third year Arts student from Falmouth had four points in two weekend road games for the X-Women. In their 5-2 win over St. Thomas on Friday, she scored the first goal of the game. In Saturday’s close 4-3 overtime loss to UPEI, she notched the game-tying goal to send the contest to overtime. She also had two assists in the game.

The Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men hockey forward Liam Hawel. The second year business

student from Arnprior, Ontario had six points in two games for the X-Men. In their 9-3 win over Dalhousie, he was the player of the game with 3 goals and two assists. He had the X-Men’s second goal of the game in their 5-2 loss at UPEI Friday night.

In Football, the Offensive Player of the Week is running

back Malcolm Bussey. The second year Human Kinetics student from Hammonds Plains had two touchdowns in the X-Men’s 46-11 win over Acadia Saturday. He had 11 carries for 191 total yards in the game.

The Defenisve Player of the Week is defensive back Liam Wilde. The fifth year Arts student from Calgary had a strong role on defense for the X-Men with six solo tackles in the victory over Acadia.

The Special Teams Player of the Week is defensive back Jay Turnsek. The fourth year Science student from North Bay, Ontario provided outstanding protection on the punt team and provided great special teams leadership throughout the day in the win over Acadia.