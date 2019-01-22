Hockey’s Meropoulis and Basketball’s Passley named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The STFX Atheltes of the week are in.

X-Women hockey forward Tyra Meropoulis was named the StFX Female Athlete of the Week. Meropoulis scored five points in StFX’s 5-2 win over Dalhousie on Wednesday. She assisted on the first two goals then scored the next three for a natural hat trick, while earning player of the game honours. Tyra is currently tied for sixth overall in AUS scoring with 21 points this season.

X-Men basketball forward Daniel Passley is the StFX Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 20, 2019. Passley had a pair of big games for the X-Men last week. In a double overtime loss to CBU, he had a double-double night with 20 points and 12 rebounds. He then posted a 17 point, 8 rebound performance Friday night in a win over UPEI on the road