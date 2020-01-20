Hockey’s Meropoulis, Graham named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Hockey has swept the St. FX Athlete of the Week honours. The Female Athlete of the Week is X-

Women Hockey forward Tyra Meropoulis The second year Business student from Edson, Alberta had 6 points on two recent wins by the X-Women and was player of the game in both outings. Meropoulis netted the shootout winner in a 4-3 victory over number 2 ranked Saint Mary’s. She also had another goal and an assist in the contest. She also had a goal and an assist the X-Womens 6-2 win over Moncton.

The Male Athete of the Week is X-Men Hockey forward Matt Graham.

The fourth year business student from Bedfor scored three goals in two wins this week. He had two goals in the X-Men’s 4-3 win over Dalhousie. He also had the opening goal in St. FX’s 4-2 Victory over UPEI. He currently has 12 points on the season, including 8 goals.