Hockey’s Oddy and Tremaine named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The female athlete of the week is forward Daley Oddy, the player of the game in the X-Women’s 3-2 overtime win over Moncton Saturday afternoon. She scored the

first two goals of the game; she has 16 goals on the season, tops in the country. Oddy also leads the country in points, plus-minus rating, power play goals and game winning goals.

The male athlete of the week is forward Mark Tremaine, who had a three point weekend for the hockey X-Men. He had two goals and was

named player of the game in Saturday’s 5-2 win over Moncton. He also scored a goal in their loss Friday night to Dalhousie. He has 22 points on the season, with 11 goals and 11 assists, and three game winning goals.