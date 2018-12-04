Hockey’s Schurman, Cook, named St. FX Athletes of the Week

StFX has selected its Female and male Athletes of the Week

The Female Athlete of the week is X-Women hockey forward Lydia Schurman. Schurman played two strong games for the X-Women last week. She scored the first goal on Wednesday night’s 3-1 win over Saint Mary’s and also played well up front in StFX’s close shootout loss to Moncton on Saturday.

The StFX Male Athlete of the week is X-Men hockey forward Holden

Cook. Cook scored two goals for the X-Men this past week. In Wednesday’s 5-2 loss to DAL, he tallied on the power play for X, then in Saturday’s close 3-2 loss to Moncton, Holden scored the X-Men’s first goal of the game.