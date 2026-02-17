Hockey’s Toby Graham and Basketball’s Owen Frayne are the St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from Hockey and Basketball.

The Women’s Athlete of the Week is X-Women Hockey forward Toby Graham. The first year Human Kinetics student from Westmount, Quebec scored a goal in both X-Women games over the weekend. In their close 4-3 shootout loss to UPEI on Friday, Graham scored the game-tying goal in the third period. She scored another goal Saturday in the X-Women’s 5-0 win over Moncton. Graham finished the regular season with 18 points including 13 goals and was a plus 17 on the season.

The Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men basketball guard Owen Frayne. The first year Human Kinetics student from Cambridge, Ontario played two strong games in a pair of St. FX wins. In the X-Men’s 86-78 win over UPEI, Frayne had 13 points and added one rebound, two assists and one steal. In Fredericton, Frayne scored a game-high 25 points in the X-Men’s 88-76 victory over the UNB Reds. Frayne also had two rebounds and four assists. Frayne averaged 11.6 points per game this season.